Black History Gallery returns with open house

The Emma Reno Connor Black History Gallery is back in an open house setting.
This year’s open house is 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at 100 Gallery Place in Elizabethtown near East Dixie Avenue.
Brenda Tucker is one of the curators and a member of the Fort Knox alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, which hosts the gallery every year.
Tucker said it has been three years since the gallery has been open in an in-person setting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That gallery is very, very important in our Hardin County community,” Tucker said.
The gallery building is the childhood home of Elizabethtown native Emma Reno Connor, and was completed by her husband, Charles, after she died in 1988. Charles died in 2010.
It contains articles, artifacts and other materials about African Americans from Hardin County and the rest of the nation with their history and contributions.
“That was her lifelong dream to make sure that the story was told,” Tucker said.
The gallery now features two authors who have made contributions to children’s literature.
This includes Elizabethtown resident Collette Starks, who recently wrote and published a Christmas children’s book called “A Christmas Lesson.”
The other individual featured is Louisville-based writer, teacher and speaker Gin Noon Spaulding, who has created children’s books for her series “The Adventures of Li-Li.”
“That’s what we try to do every year is to recognize individuals that are still making history,” Tucker said.
Tucker said they plan on having the gallery open each Saturday in February. The hours for these days will be submitted into the community calendar in The News-Enterprise.
“If we don’t tell our own story … sometimes the story may not get told,” Tucker said.
