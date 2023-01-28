Black History Gallery returns with open house

Visitors to the Emma Reno Connor Black History Gallery in Elizabethtown view many of the gallery’s displays in 2020. The open house gallery is back on Feb. 4.

 The News-Enterprise, file

The Emma Reno Connor Black History Gallery is back in an open house setting.

This year’s open house is 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at 100 Gallery Place in Elizabethtown near East Dixie Avenue.

Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.

