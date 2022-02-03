As the month of January passes and February emerges each year, community leaders in Owensboro and Daviess County look for ways to celebrate Black History Month.
Keith Cottoner, executive director of the H.L. Neblett Center, said Black History Month is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made through the decades in the fight for equality.
“I think it is important to know your history, where you have come from and what many people in this community have overcame,” he said. “That will let you know where you can go.”
Cottoner said if people do not take the time to learn about their history and the people that came before them, then it is easier to take for granted the rights and freedoms people enjoy today.
The H.L. Neblett Center will be participating in an art exhibit titled “My Heritage: The beauty of Color,” which will feature members of Owensboro’s Black artist community.
Cottoner said while planned renovations to the Neblett Center’s student library are not specific to Black History Month, it was decided the updated room will pay homage to late center board member and local educator Addie Talbott.
“I think it is important you understand who did what and what they did so you can be where you are today,” Cottoner said. “Ultimately, there are people who, like Addie Talbott, sacrificed her time and put it into the kids of the community to make sure we could get to where we are today.”
“Let’s celebrate those people, but let’s make sure we continue on the legacy of giving back to the community and giving back to the kids, so that way we continue to push the community forward in a positive direction.”
Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro NAACP chapter, said Black History Month is an opportunity to show that Black history is American history.
“We have always been here, we have always contributed, but we may not necessarily have been given the attention or the acknowledgement of our contribution,” she said.
Randolph said that historically, efforts were made to minimize the impact of Black Americans on the history of the United States.
“I am starting to see a change there, because I think the community, not just in our community, but across the country, are becoming more welcoming,” Randolph said.
Randolph said that she thinks of the fortitude of her ancestors who fought in the Civil War as she pushes to have an accurate and complete historical narrative told.
Randolph, who has been active in the campaign to have the Confederate statue removed from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn, said symbols like the statue do not line up with a free America.
“Its foundations go directly against the foundations of what our country stands for and what it was created to be,” she said. “We are ever growing and ever maturing and evolving to push towards a more perfect union of what our founding fathers wanted us to be.”
Randolph said fighting for removal of the Confederate statue is not a matter of trying to shame people or erasing history.
“I have always been from the perspective of peace and reconciliation,” she said. “And part of reconciliation is being able to stand in truth.”
