The Black History Month, “The Hill We Climb” drive-in program is postponed until March 7 due to the rain that is forecast for Sunday.
The event will still be hosted at the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot on West 12th Street beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will follow the same program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.