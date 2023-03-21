Atlanta-based rock group Blackberry Smoke will be performing at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
Since debuting in 2004, the band has independently released six full-length albums and has toured with artists and groups including ZZ Top, Zac Brown Band and Eric Church.
The group’s last four full-length records reached the top 10 of the Billboard Top Country charts, with two of these albums — “Holding All The Roses” and “Like An Arrow” — peaking at No. 1.
The show will also include special guest band The Band of Heathens.
The event will coincide with the city’s four-day annual strawberry festival and cruise-in.
