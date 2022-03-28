Blackford Creek Park is the county park that never was, but may one day be.
Thirteen years after Daviess Fiscal Court took possession of the nearly 75-acre property on Kelly Cemetery Road in eastern Daviess County, there’s still nothing there.
Well, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said, “nothing but hills, hollows, tall trees, squirrels and turkey.”
Earlier this year, Daviess Fiscal Court was hoping to turn the property into a new outdoor adventure park.
But Paul Cummings, president of Strategic Adventures, which the county hired to do a feasibility study, said such a park wouldn’t be feasible there.
He did say the public needs more access to the property.
Cummings’ report said, “Hiking trails that are accessible to all ages and abilities could be placed around the property. These trails would be for foot traffic only, so users of the trails would not have to worry about encountering mountain bikes on the trail, which can be intimidating for some hikers.
“Mountain bike trails could also be developed on a portion of the property. With the terrain available, several miles of trails could be developed.”
Mattingly said that could be done, “but that will be up to the next court.”
All four seats on Fiscal Court are up for election in November.
Mattingly and Commissioner Mike Koger aren’t seeking re-election.
And Commissioner Charlie Castlen is one of three Republicans seeking the nomination for judge-executive in May.
The winner faces former Commissioner Bruce Kunze, a Democrat, in November.
Mattingly said there are no plans to do any work on the property through the end of 2022.
The county acquired the property, which surrounds a Maceo EPA Superfund site, in 2009.
BFI Waste Systems of North America, formerly Browning-Ferris Industries of Kentucky Inc., donated the 74.732-acre tract to the county that year.
It’s adjacent to the former Green River Disposal landfill, which operated from 1970-1983.
While it was open, the landfill accepted aluminum salt doss cake, steel dust, phenolic resins, steel wire, asbestos and other potentially hazardous substances.
The Environmental Protection Agency ordered the site to be cleaned during the 1990s.
After that, the 14-acre landfill was remediated.
But there was little the county could do with the land.
Commercial or residential facilities couldn’t be built on the property.
The original idea was to turn the land into a bird sanctuary with primitive walking trails and a few picnic tables.
In 2009, then-Judge-Executive Reid Haire said, “I would love to see it, over the next 10 to 15 years, (become) some kind of a nature facility out there with the opportunity for people to go out and spend a day hiking or bike trails, a variety of things.”
That still hasn’t happened.
