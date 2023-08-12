Central City residents gathered downtown Friday as Gov. Andy Beshear and officials opened a time capsule as part of the town’s sesquicentennial celebration.
The time capsule was buried with a stone marker that read, “This time vault will be opened Aug. 11, 2023, buried Aug. 11, 1973 during the Central City Centennial.”
“We are here to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Central City and celebrate this town and what it brings to its residents,” Beshear said. “It’s an amazing place to live and work, and I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this milestone.”
Beshear said the economic development and tourism of counties like Muhlenberg County is critical to the functioning of Kentucky as a whole.
“When we look at where people are going now, it’s all over Kentucky,” he said. “This 150th anniversary is going to bring people here, it’s the small businesses and restaurants that people go in to spend their dollars.”
The future of Muhlenberg County and Central City is “bright and optimistic,” Beshear said.
“We’ve invested half-a-billion dollars in clean drinking water across Kentucky, and Muhlenberg County and Central City got its share,” he said. “We have enough money to hook up every single home and business to the internet in the coming years, which will be a game changer for Muhlenberg County.”
Elisha Wiggins, chairperson of Central City’s 150th Anniversary Committee, said the opening of the time capsule was thrilling.
“It’s exciting to think that just 50 years ago, members of this community decided to preserve history in a time capsule for us to enjoy today,” she said.
Central City Mayor Tony Armour said he is proud of the town and of Muhlenberg County.
“We love our county, and we love our cities,” he said.
The capsule contained, among other items, a Central City Jaycees jersey, a measuring stick from Kirtley Village Furniture and a Jaycees name tag from Clayton Harvey.
All of the items from the capsule will be on display at Central City Tourism, 200 N 1st St.
On Sept. 1, a fireworks display will be held to go along with the sesquicentennial celebration.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.