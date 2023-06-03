There was no shortage of children or activities during the annual Bless the Block at the corner of Poplar and 5th streets Friday evening.
The three-day event, which has been held since 2010, was capped off by an appearance of Rockapella, an a cappella musical group that was scheduled to play at Friday After 5 later in the evening.
Justin and Rebekah Kline host Bless the Block at their home, 502 Poplar St., as a revamped vacation Bible school held entirely outdoors.
“One of the reasons why we like to have it outside is because it has opened up the door to bring in more families — parents and other adults,” Justin Kline said. “There’s benefits for all ages.”
The event included a bouncy house, music, food and other activities.
Elizabeth Byrne, director of Bless the Block, said the event has made adjustments since it started 13 years ago.
“What this looks like has changed a lot,” Byrne said. “Our idea in the beginning was a traditional Baptist vacation Bible school, which doesn’t work out here too well. Plus, it doesn’t translate to their experiences as young people.
“We just want to meet the needs, be more appealing and involve a lot more families — not just the kids.”
This is the third year the final night of Bless the Block has partnered with Beverly’s Hearty Slice, a nonprofit founded by Travis Owsley in 2020 to reach youth.
Twice a month, Beverly’s Hearty Slice, which is named after Owsley’s late mother, provides free Little Caesar’s pizza, drinks and snacks. It has also handed out free OMU vouchers, Walmart cards and Smartphones at various times.
“Justin and Rebekah were really close to my mother, and I saw that they were doing this; it kind of inspired me to want to do more for the community,” Owsley said. “So I owe a lot to them for pushing me and inspiring me to want to give back to the community.”
Prior to their performance downtown with the Owensboro Symphony, Rockapella made an impromptu visit, taking time to interact with the children and other guests.
Gwyn Payne, Owensboro Symphony CEO, said she has always supported Owsley’s cause and has brought musicians and performers to similar events in the past.
Payne added that once she shared the mission of Beverly’s Hearty Slice with Rockapella, they said, ‘We’re in.’ ”
“Whenever these guys with Rockapella said they were willing to do a meet and greet and sing a little bit, I thought what an opportunity for these kiddos to meet some guys who have made it and who are in the (music) business,” Payne said.
During COVID, Bless the Block held a parade instead of a party.
Justin Kline said they’ve gone back to the traditional party style that has only increased in popularity.
“The biggest stamp of approval is that people keep coming back, and the numbers seem to grow year over year,” Justin Kline said. “It’s not uncommon that the day after it’s over, kids will be asking when is the next one.”
