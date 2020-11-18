Blessed Sacrament Chapel, at 602 Sycamore St., will host its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited to drive through and pick up a free dinner for the occupants in their car to celebrate blessings and give thanks. The drive-through will be through the alley off of Seventh Street.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

