Owensboro resident Tina McStoots started a blessing box on her front porch six months ago that has gradually developed into a blessing home as the donations she receives overflow into a dedicated room in her house.
Blessing boxes are placed at residences throughout Owensboro for anyone to pick up what’s needed or leave a donation. Many contain nonperishable food and hygiene items.
McStoots, however, said she takes just about anything, as long as she has room for it.
McStoots said she started her blessing box six months ago at the request of her 10-year-old grandson. She said they were dropping off donations at another nearby blessing box when her grandson inquired about the boxes.
“People that get to running low on money or don’t have money or are homeless, they can check these boxes and see if there’s stuff in there that they need,” she recalls telling him.
She said he asked her if they could start one at their home.
Another motivating factor for beginning her blessing box, she said, was that she knows what it is like to be in need.
“I was homeless from 1984 to ‘88 and I was pregnant every year when I was homeless, so I know how it feels to be homeless and needing things,” she said. “It’s very hard … because I know, with COVID-19, things have gotten worse … money is tight, people have lost jobs, people are homeless, you know, and there are people that are hungry, and I know how it feels.”
Since McStoots lives on a busy street and cannot place a box near the roadside like many others, she keeps items on her porch.
The donations grew quickly with clothes and other things. McStoots said a room in her home is dedicated to housing boxes of clothing for all sizes and ages, from infant to adult, in addition to other large donated items, and a refrigerator to store perishable donated food.
Anyone needing access to the room, she said, is instructed by a sign on her door to ring the doorbell and ask for assistance.
McStoots said she keeps a log of everything that is donated and picked up so she can keep track of how much demand there is for certain items, what she has left and what she needs more of.
“I accept donations of anything,” she said. “It’s getting used. Everything’s getting used.”
McStoots said she had already assisted 23 individuals and enjoys being able to help the community and hopes to continue doing it.
She said she has met and helped many people that come to her blessing box for assistance, and many have explained their situations.
“I have seen so many people that have come up and told me their stories … Two women that came up last night, one of them has three kids and her and her husband lost their jobs because of COVID-19, and at 11:30 last night, I let them into my home to get clothes for their kids,” she said. “This is my life. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
McStoots said she is regularly in need of food and hygiene items, toilet paper, baby clothes and baby necessities, such as diapers and wipes, and just about anything else that anyone is willing to donate.
McStoots’ blessing box is at 1144 Triplett St. in Owensboro.
She said anyone needing specific items or wanting to drop off donations can contact her through her Facebook page “Tina’s Blessing Box” or via phone at 270-231-9761.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
