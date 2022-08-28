Downtown Owensboro will see the return of BlOktoberfest for the second time in late October.
Palmer Dempsey, general manager of The Brew Bridge and co-organizer of the event, was pleased with last year’s inaugural edition.
“I think it went really well last year,” he said. “We had lots of people. It was a beautiful set up. We had a good amount of vendors. The weather was gorgeous (despite) a little bit of wind, and everybody had a really good time.”
Dempsey and John Condray, co-organizer and co-owner of The Pub on Second, are looking to build upon the success.
The event is scheduled for 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; starting two hours later than last year, which Dempsey said was based on observing crowds coming in after the noon start time.
“We still had kind of a good crowd when it was ending,” he said. “We thought if we shifted the hours, we would be able to catch a few more folks.”
The event will be on Second Street between Daviess and St. Ann streets.
One of the big changes this year will see the event become what Dempsey has called a “western Kentucky beer festival,” which will include The Brew Bridge, the soon-to-be-opened Goodwood Brewing and Spirits, Henderson Brewing Company, Hopkinsville Brewing Company and Gasper Brewing Company, to name a few that are participating.
Another change is taking the two stages of music down to one, with plans to book four acts to perform hour-and-a-half slots.
The acts will be selected with the help of Andy Brasher of Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville.
Food will be available, with Lure Smoke Shack on board. Dempsey is waiting for other vendors to confirm.
Proceeds from the event will once again be donated to On A Good Note — which goes back to the service industry.
“With the amount of service industry folks that work in that immediate block, that’s part of the festival as well,” he said. “We (hope to generate) a good buzzing day for all those workers, (and) hopefully they’re all making some good money for that afternoon.”
For more information and updates, visit facebook.com/OwensboroBlOcktoberfest.
