Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center stopped using its bloodmobile recently because it wasn’t designed for an era of social distancing.
But the center’s facility at 3015 Old Hartford Road can accommodate all COVID-19 restrictions, said Janet Howard, chief executive officer.
Plus, extra precautions have been put into place.
“In the center, we are literally cleaning nonstop,” Howard said.
Before and after each donor, everything is cleaned with a disinfectant that kills bacteria, viruses, and hepatitis A and C. Pens, doorknobs, chair arms and donor beds — anything staff and donors touch — get a thorough scrubbing many times a day.
In fact, the center has one person whose only job now is cleaning.
Staff who take donations wear masks, and donors may wear masks if they want. WKRBC had plenty of disinfectant cleaning concentrate and masks on hand when the COVID-19 crisis began, Howard said.
At the blood center, donor chairs were more than 6 feet apart before the coronavirus hit, Howard said. However, the lobby area has been rearranged to make sure donors can observe proper social distancing.
WKRBC always took donor temperatures and inquired about health as part of its donation process.
“We always did infection control,” Howard said.
Instead of walk-in donations, Howard strongly encourages people to call 270-684-9296 and make an appointment. If the center is able to schedule those activities, it reduces lines and risks for everyone.
Howard worked with Clay Horton, Green River District Health Department public health director, on making sure the blood center complied with all COVID-19 mandates.
She thanked the community for remembering blood donations during this worldwide health crisis.
“We are getting new donors,” she said. “Some say they are thankful they feel good, and they want to share. And we’ve seen donors who haven’t donated in years.”
However, the need for blood donation never ends. WKRBC is the sole supplier of blood and blood products to six regional hospitals.
The Food and Drug Administration reports there is no known risk of transmission of COVID-19 through the blood donation process or through blood transfusions.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
