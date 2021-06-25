The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center recently finished its annual “Save Our Summer” campaign, bringing in 260 donors.
Vicki Ellis, director of communications, development and recruitment, said the center’s goal every year is to bring in 300 donors, and while it did not quite reach that goal, she said she still considers it a successful event.
“Typically we do get it. We are coming off of the pandemic; things are slowly going back to normal, so we don’t feel too bad about our numbers,” she said. “I’m still going to call it successful. We still generated enough donors off of it to set us up in pretty good shape.”
“Save Our Summer” or SOS, brings together several teams throughout the community who are asked to bring in a minimum of 25 donors each.
If each team does its part, Ellis said the hope is that it will generate 300 donors within the three-day SOS event.
Ellis said while the center’s red cell supply is in good shape currently, it is always in need of platelets, which have a shelf-life of only five days.
Each blood donation is made of three components, red cells, plasma and platelets.
“We’re still trying to keep our supplies stocked well. We’re still in a national shortage, so whatever we can do here to keep ourselves above board, is necessary,” she said.
With the shortage, Ellis said other blood centers are not in a good place to help one another.
“We’re working every day for donors,” she said. “We’re the sole responsible party here for nine medical facilities, so they’re depending on us and we’re working hard to meet their needs.”
The center is scheduled to host another donor event set for Friday, July 2. Each donor will receive a barbecued chicken in honor of the Independence Day holiday.
Ellis said the center’s goal for the holiday event is 100 donors.
The WKRBC is located at 3015 Old Hartford Road in Owensboro.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.