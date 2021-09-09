The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is calling on donors to make blood donations to meet increased medical demands, and to help make up the loss from the cancellation of its blood drive at McLean County High School this week.
McLean County Public Schools announced Tuesday that it would cancel school for the rest of the week due to the number of students and staff members testing positive for COVID-19.
Janet Howard, blood center CEO, said its community blood drives, especially in partnership with community schools, are one of the biggest sources of donations at the end of summer, beginning of fall.
“When you lose a blood drive at a high school, you have to kind of struggle to make up for it,” she said. “We’re calling in donors. We started that yesterday as soon as we knew that we had lost that blood drive.”
She said while there is not enough time after a cancellation so close to a drive to set up at another facility, WKRBC’s regular donors are always willing to give what they can when the center is in need.
She said there is a larger-scale need right now due to hospitals in the region seeing a large influx of patients due to COVID-19, so the center is working non-stop reaching out to regular donors and recruiting new donors.
“The hospitals have been really busy. …Of the six hospitals that we serve, five have ordered blood today,” she said Wednesday morning. “We are keeping up but it’s because our donors are excellent.”
Howard said the center’s blood supply looks much better than it did several months ago during what she called a nationwide blood shortage in early summer months.
However, with rising hospital numbers, in addition to meeting the demands from hospitals and blood centers in Louisiana and Mississippi following Hurricane Ida, she said the center has to be ready for whatever unforeseen circumstances it might experience in coming weeks.
With future blood drives at local schools on the calendar in coming weeks, she said she feels it is very likely there could be more cancellations to come due to the pandemic.
In the past year and a half, however, she said the center has remained resilient and learned to adapt to unexpected changes and expects that it will continue to do so thanks to dedicated staff and donors.
Anyone wishing to become a blood donor can make an appointment at the center, located at 3015 Old Hartford Road by calling 270-684-9296.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
