With blood reserves nearing critical levels during the last two weeks, the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center’s annual Save Our Summer Blood Drive is taking on some added importance this year.
The event officially kicks off Tuesday at 8 a.m. and concludes Thursday at 6 p.m. at the center, located at 3015 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro.
“This event is probably more significant for us this year than it has been in years past,” said Vicki Ellis, director of donor resources. “It is very important for us to have a successful event this time.”
Ellis said the Save Our Summer Blood Drive originated about 18 years ago in an effort to generate more blood donations during the summer months, a period of time when blood center’s typically see a decline in donations.
“Nationally blood centers across the United States are experiencing shortages,” she said. “We are not immune to that.”
Ellis said a significant portion of the blood donations received by the Western Kentucky Blood Center, which is the sole provider of blood for six hospitals and three air ambulances, comes from high school students during the school year.
“When summer hits and school is out, we lose that donor base pretty much,” Ellis said. “The next thing you know everybody is taking vacations, so between the baseball and the summer sports and vacations we lose another significant portion of our donors.”
Ellis said the idea behind the S.O.S. Blood Drive is to focus on professions that will be in their offices and home bases during the summer, such as police and fire departments, banks and local utility companies.
This year, 11 recruiters are responsible for getting a total of 300 blood donors to make donations during the three-day blood drive this week. Each recruiter has a goal of 30 donors each.
“The divide and conquer mixed in with a little friendly competition for some bragging rights will motivate people a whole lot,” Ellis said.
Ellis said anywhere from 15-20 people will be working at the blood center to help with blood donations throughout the event.
Organizations participating as recruiters this year include: Owensboro Police Department, Daviess County Sherriff, Owensboro Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, Owensboro Municipal Utility, Atmos Energy, Kenergy Corp., German American Bank, Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union, Blue Line Entertainment and Independence Bank.
For more information about the S.O.S. Blood Drive, call the Western Kentucky Blood Center at 270-684-9296, or visit the center’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.