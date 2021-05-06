The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is in critical need of several blood types.
WKRBC CEO Janet Howard said the center needs donations of about half of its blood types, including O negative, O positive, A negative and B negative.
O negative is also one of the rarest blood types, with only 6.6% of the nation’s population having it, according to the Stanford Blood Center. However, the blood type is also constantly needed since those with O negative blood are considered universal donors, meaning anyone can receive type O negative blood.
Typically, she said, the center has a robust blood supply during the spring months, but donations have decreased significantly due to COVID-19 and how the pandemic has affected blood drives this year.
“High school blood drives are a huge spring event to have blood donors and it’s just not happening this year. Schools are not as open as they were before,” she said.
Howard said the center was able to have blood drives at both Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia University. However, with so many students participating in virtual learning right now, there were not nearly as many people available to donate.
Additionally, she said, the center was only able to have blood drives at two high schools this year. Typically, she said blood drives are held at a multitude of high schools in the region.
Howard said the blood center has spent nearly every day making calls to regular donors to request blood donations, which she said is “unusual for this time of year. But this is an unusual time.”
“Blood usage is back to normal and the donations are not,” she said.
Howard said the decrease in blood donations is at a national level with many blood centers reaching out to one another looking for certain blood type supplies, as well as some blood centers having to tell hospitals that they simply do not have what is needed.
“It is the most that I have probably ever seen on a daily basis from a national level,” she said. “That’s a scary time, so I don’t want to get in that predicament.”
Howard said appointments for blood donations are preferred, however, walk-in donors are also accepted.
The WKRBC is at 3015 Old Hartford Rd in Owensboro. Those wishing to contact the blood center may do so by calling 270-684-9296.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
