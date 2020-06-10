Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is seriously low on all types of blood and needs donations this week.
The center likes to stock a total of 160 units of O-positive and A-positive.
“Right now, we would be lucky to have 18 of each,” said Janet Howard, WKRBC CEO. “We are managing to scrape by and fill our orders, but one big order could wipe us out.”
Through Friday, the blood bank is hosting its annual Save Our Summer drive.
In the past, SOS has been a three-day event. About 300 donors — or 100 per day — would give blood.
This year, however, donations are trickling in, Howard said, and that has her concerned because health systems recently returned to normal operating schedules. The region’s need for blood is increasing.
To attract more donors, Howard extended this year’s SOS to run the entire week, but, as of Monday morning, only about 75 donors had signed up.
Howard blames COVID-19 for the center’s low supply of blood.
In March, schools closed and never reopened, putting the kibosh on high school blood drives in April and May. Each year, those events provided the blood bank with a cushion going into summer, Howard said.
There was no cushion this year.
As a rule, donations dip in summer, Howard said. Families are busier or out of town more often, and schools close.
The annual SOS campaign helps the blood center limp through the summer months until donations pick up again.
During the SOS drive, every donor receives a sack lunch and special T-shirt.
WKRBC is the sole supplier of blood and blood products used at six western Kentucky hospitals. Annually, more than 16,000 pints of blood are needed to meet the regional demand.
During COVID-19, the blood bank strongly encourages donors to call 270-684-9296 and make an appointment. Scheduling donors reduces wait times and COVID-19 risks.
The center is at 3015 Old Hartford Road.
It is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, the center is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Before giving blood, donors should eat well, avoid fatty foods and drink an extra 16 ounces of water or other fluids. After the procedure, drink extra fluids for a couple of days.
For more information, contact WKRBC or go to https://www.wkrbc.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
