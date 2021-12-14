The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is working to replenish its blood supply after using the majority of its stock to assist those who were injured following the tornado outbreak Friday night that swept through western Kentucky.
WKRBC CEO Janet Howard said the blood center was able to fulfill all the area needs as far as blood supply, which included assisting The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The effort, however, nearly cleared the blood center’s shelves, Howard said.
“What happened Saturday, we needed the blood that was on our shelves right that minute, and that’s what we used,” she said. “We were able to fulfill our obligations, but we need to have that replaced.”
The center, she said, had the option, as does any center that experiences a potential mass fatality event, to activate the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC), which is a group of blood centers from across the nation that commit to preparing for mass transfusion disasters by collecting extra units for an emergency reserve.
This reserve is available immediately when disaster strikes, so responses can be immediate.
Howard said WKRBC did not have to activate BERC.
She said that while blood was certainly needed, it was not a substantial amount, and the available supply at the blood center was able to fulfill the need.
“I talked to some of our hospitals, and their emergency rooms were overflowing with people that were injured,” she said. “While we had lots and lots of injuries, they did not require a massive amount of blood.”
Having used much of its supply during the event, in addition to losing several scheduled blood drives in affected areas, has the center in need of blood donations.
The WKRBC is the sole blood supplier for six medical centers in the western Kentucky area, including Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Ohio County Hospital in Hartford, Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, Breckinridge Health in Hardinsburg, Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton and Crittenden Health in Marion.
It also is the main blood supplier for three emergency helicopters in the western Kentucky region.
To maintain its blood supply for those agencies and to ensure the center has enough stock in the event of any other catastrophic events, Howard said the center needs people to donate on a regular basis, not just when tragedy strikes.
She said the reason the center was able to take care of its blood supply obligations following Friday night’s events was because of blood donations made on a regular basis.
“That’s what went out our door,” she said. “People came in and donated without all of this hanging over their head. They did it just because they knew it was a good thing to do for our community. It’s so important that when it pops in your head that you need to donate, go donate, because we never know what’s going to happen.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
BOX THIS
The following is a list of opportunities to donate blood this week:
Tuesday, Dec. 14:
WKRBC, Owensboro, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thruston Fire Department 4-8 p.m.
WKRBC, Hopkinsville, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15:
WKRBC, Owensboro Center 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
TTMA, employees only, 3 to 9 p.m.
WKRBC, Hopkinsville, noon to 4 p.m.
Herndon Volunteer Fire Dept., 5-8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16:
WKRBC, Owensboro, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sorgho Fire Dept. 4-8 p.m.
WKRBC, Hopkinsville, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
Hillcrest Baptist Church, Hopkinsville, 3-7 p.m.
Friday, Dec 17:
WKRBC, Owensboro, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Limestone Bank, Beaver Dam, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
