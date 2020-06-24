Due to not being able to hold blood drives during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is currently in need of donors of all blood types, according to Janet Howard, WKRBC CEO.
The center is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WKRBC is at 3015 Old Hartford Road.
