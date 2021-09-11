The only plane out of Kentucky on 9/11 following the first plane hitting the World Trade Center in New York City was a National Guard plane leaving the Owensboro Airport to transport supplies to a hospital in New Jersey.
The supplies came from the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, according to CEO Janet Howard.
She said the hospital in New Jersey was treating patients injured in the attacks and needed supplies to collect apheresis platelets.
“The vendor for that was on the West Coast and there was no shipments — there were no flights, nothing, and they were out of supplies,“ she said. “So we were contacted by the company and asked ‘do you have any extra supplies, this hospital needs them?’ ”
Howard said her husband drove the supplies out to the airport and met with a National Guard pilot to hand them off.
Howard, like many others, remembers 9/11 very distinctly, “just like it was yesterday,” she said.
“We started hearing about it a few minutes before 8 and, like everyone else, the minute we heard about it, we turned the TV on. At first, we thought it was a terrible plane crash and then we figured out it wasn’t just that,” she said. “We knew people would start coming in. I think the whole nation was in shock and you knew people were terribly injured.”
Howard said the blood center saw a massive flow of donors at the blood center in the 48 hours following the attacks.
She said donating blood was one thing people around the nation felt like they could do to help those directly affected by the attacks. She said it is normal to see an uptick in blood donations following a tragedy.
This, however, was different.
Between Sept. 11 and early into Sept. 13, 2001, less than a three-day period, she said the center collected around 700 units of blood.
To put that in perspective, she said it collects about 1,000 units in a month.
“We were overwhelmed,” she said.
All staff were called in and even retired staff came in to offer help, along with volunteers from the hospital.
Howard’s children even recalled going into the blood center to help with the overflow of donors on 9/11.
“Our phones were ringing off the hook,” Howard said. “We had places wanting blood drives set up immediately and we couldn’t do it because all of our staff was dealing with everything going on at the center here and the center in Hopkinsville.”
Early on Sept. 13, Howard said blood centers everywhere were being overwhelmed and many knew that the amount of blood being drawn would not get used before reaching its expiration date.
She said WKRBC knew it had to slow down blood donations and quickly made the decision to take donors by appointments only.
The decision, she said, upset many in the community because people wanted to help, but it was a necessary decision, nonetheless.
“There was no sense drawing hundreds and hundreds of units of blood that nobody was going to be able to use,” she said. “That upset some people because they wanted to come and do something right now, but we knew that we just didn’t need all that blood … and it would be a huge travesty to expire, so we slowed collecting.”
Because WKRBC slowed blood donations early on, Howard said the center had very little wasted blood.
In the aftermath, she said staff at the blood center were a few days behind the rest of the community in dealing with the shock and national sense of loss from 9/11.
“Just being scared. I mean, you really didn’t know when the next shoe was going to drop,” she said. “I think probably about three to four days later, when staff finally had time to breathe, it was hard because … we were busy. We didn’t get to watch the news and see what was going on.”
She said the event taught the center to be innovative in handling large-scale donations, especially related to tragedies such as 9/11.
She said handling potential crisis situations calls for understanding how wide-scale the tragedy is, whether it is local and the center will need assistance from other centers, or whether it is a national crisis that affects everyone and knowing how to mitigate that and when to call on more donors and when to slow down donations.
It also taught them how to act quickly in making significant decisions, such as making the call to slow donations, despite a negative public opinion about it at the time and how good public intentions were.
Howard said the blood center also learned that day just how good and caring people could be, despite the tragedy that had just occurred.
The whole community and the entire nation came together in mere hours to offer support in any way they could to not only the blood center, but to those directly affected by the attacks, she said.
“Just the sheer goodness of people came out,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
