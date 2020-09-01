Want some hard-to-find bourbon, such as a bottle of 12-year-old Weller or Weller Antique 107, for only $10?
Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is hosting a rare bourbon raffle to give away six bottles of bourbon.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the drawing will be streamed live only at 2 p.m. Thursday on the center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wkrbcbloodsaves.
But, if you haven’t bought your tickets yet, you need to hurry. At 2 p.m. Monday, only about 80 tickets remained, said Vicki Ellis, WKRBC director of donor resources.
Proceeds from the raffle will go toward the purchase of a $368,000 bloodmobile.
“We have to have it,” Ellis said of the bloodmobile. “We’re moving forward with what we know we can do toward that goal. We’ll be hosting capital campaigns and fundraisers over the next two years to fund the bloodmobile.”
The six bottles of bourbon were donated to WKRBC by someone whose family member received blood from the center, Ellis said.
“She gave us nine bottles of bourbon that would make any collector blush,” she said.
The donor told WKRBC officials to use the gift in a way that benefits the center the most.
Since the blood center went public with the current raffle, another donor gave the center a highly sought-after bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Vanwinkle. It will be in a second raffle that begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 15 — in enough time for Christmas.
Here are the six bottles of bourbon in this week’s WKRBC raffle: 12-year-old Weller, Weller Antique 107, 10-year-old Old Rip Vanwinkle, Elmer T. Lee, Stagg Jr. and Eagle Rare.
Six tickets will be drawn, of course.
The first ticket drawn receives the 12-year-old Weller. And so on down the line.
“We’ve had a phenomenal response,” Ellis said of the fundraiser.
To buy tickets for Thursday’s drawing, go to Venmo.com/Rare-Bourbon-20. Or go to WKRBC at 3015 Old Hartford Road.
Blood center officials request that people do not come in person for the drawing because of COVID-19 space restrictions. The blood center will continue to do business as usual Thursday, so there will not be room for people to witness the drawing on site.
Instead, those who bought tickets are asked to watch the drawing online.
Winners do not have to be present to win, but they will need to present the winning stub to claim their bourbon.
For more information about the bourbon raffle or to watch the drawing, go to https://www.facebook.com/wkrbcbloodsaves.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
