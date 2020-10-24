Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is hosting its second rare bourbon raffle this year.
In early September, the center drew tickets for six hard-to-find bottles, but the current raffle has only one prize: a bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle with a dust jacket.
The blood center is hosting these fundraisers to help pay for a $368,000 bloodmobile.
On Thursday, WKRBC earned a $100,000 grant from Impact 100 Owensboro. That donation is to be spent purchasing a bloodmobile. However, the blood center needs to pay 50% down when it places the order, and the center does not have all those funds in place yet.
“Fundraisers will be ongoing,” said Vicki Ellis, the center’s director of donor resources. “We have a ways to go, but little by little, we will get there.”
The first bourbon raffle in early September went well, Ellis said.
The goal was to sell 1,000 tickets for $10 each to make $10,000. WKRBC reached its goal with that raffle.
Blood center officials hope to replicate that success with the 23-year Pappy Van Winkle.
Because of the rarity of the Pappy bottle, only 500 tickets will be sold, Ellis said. This time, tickets cost $20 each.
The center hopes to raise another $10,000 from the single bottle of Pappy.
Tickets went on sale Oct. 15. They will remain on sale until Dec. 15 or when the 500 chances sell, whichever comes first.
WKRBC officials will draw the winning ticket on Dec. 15.
“It would make somebody a very nice Christmas present,” Ellis said.
Her research shows collectors will pay an average of $2,900 for a bottle of 23-year Pappy on the secondary market.
Tickets can be purchased at WKRBC, 3015 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro.
Or they can be bought online at www.Venmo.com/Pappy-Van-23.
For more information about the bourbon raffle or to watch the drawing, go to https://www.facebook.com/wkrbcbloodsaves.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
