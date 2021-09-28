While blood donations are expected to look up for the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center starting in October, it is still working to bridge the gaps for blood donations due to blood drive cancellations this past month.
According to Vicki Ellis, WKRBC director of communications, development and recruitment, the center has a full month of blood drives booked throughout October.
However, she said there were two blood drive cancellations this past month at local high schools, which are typically where the center sees some of its highest number of donors.
She said donations have been down significantly the past year and a half, largely due to COVID-19. Things seemed to be looking up recently, but with the surge in Delta variant cases, donations have been down once again.
The blood center is in dire need of O- and O+ blood types.
“Our drive schedule is looking up, it’s just a matter of if we can bridge those gaps in between and get there,” Ellis said. “We were pretty hard hit losing two days at a high school, and we were really counting on it. Donations have not been great since the coronavirus pandemic started, anyway, and we were just kind of rebounding, and then we just had this resurgence of it.”
Ellis said there will be plenty of community blood drives throughout October, donors just need to participate.
She said the center has a community blood drive from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the St. Joseph Fire Department, as well as one on Oct. 8 at Azzip Pizza.
The blood center will also operate on normal hours and will accept donors by appointment.
Additionally, according to Janet Howard, WKRBC executive director, the center is also experiencing staffing shortages recently following the deaths of two blood center employees and one former employee.
Howard said the center had to cancel a drive last week due to staffing shortages related to the loss and to allow time for the staff to regroup and process the loss.
“That all happened in about two weeks,” she said. “It’s been rough. We’re going to get through it because we don’t have any choice. We’ve been talking, and we all know we’ve got to rally, and we’ve got to do the job.”
