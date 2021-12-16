The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is in need of blood donations to replenish its supply after using the majority of its stock to assist victims of the tornadoes that affected several western Kentucky communities Friday night.
Blood donation opportunities in the region on Thursday, Dec. 16 include:
WKRBC, Owensboro, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sorgho Fire Dept. 4 to 8 p.m.
WKRBC, Hopkinsville, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hillcrest Baptist Church, Hopkinsville, 3 to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.