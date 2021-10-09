If a detective should happen to stop by my house this weekend with one of those UV lights, I’m in big trouble.
So maybe I’d better explain now, to get my alibi on record.
There I was, walking my dog, minding my own business while waiting for him to do his, when all of a sudden, another dog rushed out from a garage and latched its jaws on my dog’s neck.
We’ll skip over the details, except to say that anyone who has ever had a kid or owned a dog knows that sometimes they behave in unfortunate ways, and I understand that.
So the dog was called off, and Roof and I went on our way, and it wasn’t until we’d gone about half a block further that I realized he was bleeding.
By the time we got home, blood was dripping steadily from the tip of his ear. A track of little red spots documented our journey up the driveway, across the porch, through the living room and into the kitchen, where Roof happily accepted the comfort biscuit I tossed in his mouth, and then we headed together toward the bathroom, leaving behind a trail of telltale crimson dots.
Roof gazed up at me with trusting eyes while I examined his ear. The cut didn’t look too deep, but I guessed it must have nicked a blood vessel or something. I covered the area with an antibiotic ointment, then deliberated on how or whether to try to put a bandage over his ear. I decided to go ahead and do that, if only to keep the ointment in place and to keep the blood from dripping all over the house, and like the good sport that he is, Roof stood still while I gently pressed a bandage in place on the tip of his tender ear.
It was only then that I noticed that my hands were stained red. I washed them off with lots of soap, followed by generous dollops of sanitizer.
Glancing in the bathroom mirror, I saw that my shirt had a large bloodstain near the shoulder. It took me a moment to realize this must have happened when I knelt to hug Rufus shortly after the attack. There was also blood on my pants and a red dot on my shoe. I took everything off, tossed it in the washing machine and changed into my pajamas and bunny slippers.
Then I went to get the mop out from the closet to clean up the bloodstains that marked my floors. It was kind of like following a dot-to-dot puzzle, albeit more gruesome than the usual variety. Some of the spots had already started to dry, which meant I had to scrub the mop back and forth to remove the marks.
I don’t watch a lot of crime shows, but I’ve seen enough to know that murderers are often caught when the police show up with their special lights and equipment that make even cleaned-up bloodstains glow in the dark. I figured my house would light up like a neon carnival.
By the next morning, the bandage was saturated with blood. I pulled it off; Roof did not wince, even though it had to have hurt, being adhered as it was to the short hairs on his delicate ears.
Once again, I spread the antibiotic on the wound and replaced the bloody bandage with a fresh one.
Roof lifted his nose to meet my kiss.
“Take it easy today, boy,” I said. “I’ll be home early to check on you.”
I worried about him throughout the day. What would I do if his ear was still bleeding? What if his ear got infected? What if his ear had to be amputated?
Thankfully, by that afternoon, the bleeding had stopped, and the cut had scabbed over nicely. Just to be safe, I slathered on another layer of ointment and patted a fresh dressing in place to keep it clean.
I gave Rufus extra treats and pretended not to notice that the throw pillows were on the floor, evidence that he had been snoozing on the forbidden loveseat while I was at work.
I saw a spot of blood on the floor that I had missed the day before and got a damp paper towel to wipe it up. Rufus watched me, tail gently waving from side to side.
I smiled and leaned over to kiss him again.
Sure, the house might look like a crime scene, but all the evidence says I love my dog.
