Blood Moon Picture's '13 Slays' now available for pre-order

Owensboro’s most-recent, locally produced horror flick is now available for pre-order.

Blood Moon Pictures’ “13 Slays Till X-mas” premiered in November at Kentucky Wesleyan College. The indie horror movie created by local filmmakers PK Starks and Eric Huskisson.

Starks and Huskisson are known for their “Volumes of Blood” movies, which were both filmed in Owensboro.

“13 Slays Till X-Mas” takes place on Christmas Eve and follows five men who are invited to a dive bar by a mysterious email. They decide to pass the time by telling scary stories, and as each story unfolds, it becomes evident they may be harboring a dark and deadly secret, according to Starks.

“13 Slays” includes 13 Christmas-themed tales. Along with Starks and Huskisson, directors Brittany Blanton, “Seasons Greetings 2”; Sean Blevins, “Trick or Treat”; Jed Brian, “Unlisted Owner”; William Capps, “After the Slasher”; Alex Clark and John Hale, “The Conduit”; Blair Hoyle, “Five Wild Animals”; Carlos Omar De Leon, “For We Are Many”; Drew Marvick, “Pool Party Massacre”; and John Mason, “Sleep Tight”, all contribute.

“There are creatives from all over the country and their credits include ‘Mindhunter,’ ‘The Men Who Built America,’ ‘Club Dread,’ and ‘Puppet Master X: Axis Rising,’ ” Starks said.

Starks said “13 Slays” has become a “very special project,” as it’s the duo’s first local endeavor in about three years.

Since its premiere, it has gained success in the industry, with copies being sold around the world, including Australia, Canada and Europe.

The film has been featured in Fangoria Magazine, a horror movie fan magazine, as well as Dread Central, a website dedicated to the horror genre, according to Starks.

Now, the film is available for pre-order through Scream Team Releasing.

It can be purchased by visiting the website https://screamteam releasing.com/collections/13-slays-till-x-mas-merch-store/ products/13-slays-till-x-mas-blu-ray.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315