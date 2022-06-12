Blood Moon Pictures, a local independent film company run by filmmakers P.J. Starks and Eric Huskisson, have announced open auditions for their upcoming film, “New Fears Eve.”
Auditions will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at Foreman Watson Holtrey, LLP, 530 Frederica St.
Starks said that the film came about when they wanted to focus on doing a “single narrative feature.”
The film is about “three good friends” — Leslie, Moses and Brian — who work together at a mid-sized company. While the company is holding its annual New Years Eve party, Starks said that there is a serial killer going around called “The Doctor,” who is being investigated by police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) trying to catch him while — at the same time — Leslie, Moses and Brian are being stalked by the killer.
“The movie is about the evolution of their friendship over this short period of time; and by the time they realize that something more sinister is going on collectively with them because of this killer, it’s too late, and they are trapped in the office party that they don’t even want to be at, and they’re being stalked and hunted by this killer,” Starks said. “At that point, it becomes a fight for survival.”
A self-admitted slasher fan, Starks said that he was looking to do something involving a “really cool masked killer dispatching people in very elaborate and creative ways” while aiming to have a story with likable characters.
Starks intended the film to be more straight-forward but started infusing humor into the writing due to his affinity towards filmmaker Kevin Smith, making it become more of a horror-comedy.
“It’s not like slapstick comedy; it’s in the dialogue,” Starks said. “There’s a lot of amusing, funny back-and-forth banter.”
Starks said that the company is working on another project as well, which will be an anthology that is currently untitled.
The open auditions will be looking for people to fit the lead characters Leslie (female, between the age of 25-35), Moses (male between the age of 25-35) and Brian (male between the age of 25-35), along with searching for the roles of Flanagan (male in his 40’s), Fisher (female in her 30’s), Gordon (male between the age of 40-50), West (male between the age of 40-50), Denise (female in late teens) and Kate (female in late teens).
Sides — small portions of the script — will be available upon request and at the audition location.
Starks said that auditioners will not be required to have the dialogue memorized and want people simply to come out.
“We just ask that everybody who shows up comes there ready to give their best, because that’s what we’re looking for,” Starks said. “The main reason we’re holding these open auditions is because we want to see … the best of what Owensboro has to offer. We want to try to get as many local actors and local talent involved with this production.”
Starks said that they will be also reaching out to actors known in the horror community in order to “bring some names to Owensboro.”
If not able to attend the in-person auditions, video submissions will be accepted and must be submitted no later than 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26 to bloodmoonpics@gmail.com.
People who are interested in auditioning through either means can acquire sides ahead of time by emailing bloodmoonpics@gmail.com.
Filming is planned to start at the beginning of 2023, contingent on funding — which Starks said they have been reaching out to community members and organizations in helping with financing the project.
This is a non-union production.
For any additional information or questions, email bloodmoonpics@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.