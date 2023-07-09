Despite a chance of severe weather Saturday, spectators gathered at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden for the Golden Hour of Daylilies Festival, an evening for family fun and blooming flowers.
Laurna Strehl, executive director of the garden, said the organization tries to change up the event every year.
“We do tweak it so we can get the maximum number of people here,” she said. “We try to choose things we think will attract people.”
This year’s event was headlined by local musician Lacy Jean, who plays acoustic and electric violin.
“Lacy Jean is a spectacular violinist,” Strehl said. “Since COVID, she’s been kind of illusive and reclusive, so we’re really honored to have had her here.”
Strehl said the garden focuses the event specifically on daylilies because it has the largest display bed.
“It’s the most fabulous time of the year to enjoy the garden, so we want to take advantage of all of the color that’s here,” she said.
Saturday’s forecast put somewhat of a damper on the event, Strehl said.
“The forecast has scared everybody,” she said. “I’m usually very cautious and would have cancelled, but I didn’t even have that thought today.”
Strehl said Dr. Bill and Susie Tyler have also been instrumental in supporting the event every year.
“Dr. Tyler is the reason we have all the daylilies we do,” she said. “They’re the reason we’re doing this celebration.”
U.S. Bank continued to sponsor the event this year, as it has since its inception.
“They have made this festival possible because they have had a generous sponsorship,” Strehl said.
Tim Dozer, senior vice president at U.S. Bank, said the festival is a wonderful event for the community. Dozer also sits on the garden board of directors.
“I love Owensboro, I love this garden, and I love U.S. Bank, so the fact we get to bring all three together makes for a really nice event,” he said.
Dozer said U.S. Bank sponsors several large events in the community.
“Anything with the arts, U.S. Bank is proud to sponsor,” he said.
What makes the Daylilies Festival unique for Dozer is that the event is a fundraiser for the gardens.
“They do so much for the community, so much for the inner-city schools that come in here with free educational programs,” he said. “Without large sponsorships and without events like this, the gardens wouldn’t be able to provide its services.”
Dozer said the festival has been a cornerstone for U.S. Bank for many years.
“It’s very important to me, and we’re going to work to make sure U.S. Bank continues to invest in the community here in Owensboro,” he said.
Louisville resident Earlene Venhoff stopped by the festival while in the area visiting her family’s cabin in Ohio County.
“We’re always looking for Owensboro events and this came up, so we decided it was a really nice thing to do,” she said. “We thought the weather was going to keep us away, but it didn’t.”
Venhoff has visited three to four other botanical gardens during her travels.
“This is one of the better ones,” she said. “We were here in the spring and enjoyed the roses, and this is even prettier than that.”
There are several factors that sets the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens apart, Venhoff said.
“It’s so walkable, and I think the sculptures in and amongst (the gardens) makes it memorable,” she said. “Having events probably helps to bring in community members who otherwise might not visit.”
This was the first time Venhoff has attended the festival, but is a returning spectator at the gardens.
“The last time we were here was amazing,” she said. “There was a couple taking wedding pictures in the gazebo, and I was so happy we were able to see it.”
Venhoff said she also appreciates the ribbons to honor different cancer patients around the gardens.
“I think that starts you off on a good note here,” she said.
