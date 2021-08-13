The roar of jet engines shook the sky above MidAmerica Jet on Thursday morning, as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived for the Owensboro Air Show.
Capt. William Huckeba was already on the ground when members of the flight team zoomed overhead in their FA-18 “Super Hornet” blue-and-gold jet fighters. Huckeba had landed earlier as one of the pilots of the team’s C-130 Hercules transports, which carried 42 members of the Blue Angels crew to Owensboro.
Although the Blue Angels are stationed in Pensacola, Florida, the team is always on the road, Huckeba said.
“Every weekend, we are going to a new city or a new town,” Huckeba said during a media event Thursday morning at MidAmerica Jet. “This is my first time here in the great state of Kentucky.”
The Blue Angels will headline the air show on the city riverfront. The show begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Blue Angels trace their history to 1946, when Navy Admiral Chester Nimitz created the team as a way to interest the public in naval aviation. For Huckeba, a Marine Corps captain who graduated from the U.S Naval Academy, his journey to the team began the way a lot of success stories do, with an inspirational teacher.
“For me, it started in middle school; I had a teacher who taught me about math and science,” Huckeba said. That led to an interest in aviation, the Naval Academy and a degree in aerospace engineering, the Marine Corps and naval aviation training in Pensacola.
“Learning about aircraft was a dream come true for me,” Huckeba said.
The Blue Angels are selective, with team demonstration pilots needing a minimum of 1,250 jet-tactical flying hours to qualify.
The massive C-130 Hercules plane that transports the team is flown by Huckeba and USMC pilots Capt. Rick Rose and Capt. Jackson Streiff. The plane, called “Fat Albert” by the team, is a behemoth, and pilots must have 1,200 hours of flight time and be aircraft commander qualified in order to be selected.
“Everybody that is on the team wants to be on the team,” said Bobby Baldock, a mass communication specialist with U.S. Navy Public Affairs. The team, Baldock said, is in demand at air shows.
“It’s essentially every weekend from mid-March to November,” Baldock said.
While 2020 cut into air show season, the Blue Angels were active as part of the “America Strong” program, along with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, where the teams conducted flyovers of hospitals across the country.
Otherwise, “it was a lot of training last year,” Bladock said.
The C-130 Huckeba flies “is the exact aircraft we use in the fleet” and is capable of carrying large loads and fueling planes from the air, Huckeba said. Team members spend two to three years with the Blue Angels.
“We all came here from the fleet,” Huckeba said, “(and) when I get done with this, I’ll go back to the fleet.”
Huckeba said he enjoys going to middle and high schools to talk with students, as well as representing the Navy and Marine Corps from the air.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
