If you heard the sound of a jet over western Owensboro around 8 a.m. Monday, it was the advance team of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels coming for a winter visit to Owensboro.
The Boeing F/18 Hornet came from the south, flew over the airport at a high altitude and then came screaming back overhead before circling around and landing at MidAmerica Jet.
The Navy’s aerobatic team is scheduled to headline the Owensboro Air Show on Aug. 13-15.
Lt. Katlin Forster, events coordinator for the team, said the Blue Angels weren’t able to perform at any air shows this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She said the 2021 season, when they will be in Owensboro, is the team’s 75th season.
Forster, who joined the team in September, said the Blue Angels are getting new planes for the season.
An earlier news release said the team will be flying F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, which will replace the Hornets, which had been in use for more than 34 years.
Mayor Tom Watson welcomed Forster and Lt. Julius Bratton, the team’s narrator, to Owensboro.
“It feels like it’s not 2020 anymore,” he said. “It’s great to have the Blue Angels back in town.”
Forster said she and Bratton are visiting the cities where the team is scheduled to perform in 2021 to “get the lay of the land and address any potential problems.”
The Blue Angels drew crowds totaling 70,000 over three days when they were here in 2018 and 40,000-plus in 1991.
Forster said the team has a 50% turnover every year. So, the pilots who were on the team in 2018 are no longer with it.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said the Blue Angels’ advance team pays winter visits to the cities where the team will perform in the coming year.
He said he didn’t announce the visit in advance because Owensboro is in the red zone of the coronavirus pandemic and city officials didn’t want people rushing to the airport to see the plane.
That would have run the risk of spreading the virus, Ross said.
