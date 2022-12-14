The United States Navy Blue Angels, a flight demonstration squadron, announced Tuesday they will return to Owensboro for the 2024 Air Show.
“We are thrilled to announce the Blue Angels are coming back again in 2024,” said Tim Ross, director of public events for the city. “It is a real testament to the city that we can attract two premiere U.S. military jet teams in back-to-back years, with the (United States Air Force) Thunderbirds headlining our show in September 2023 and the Navy Blue Angels headlining again in September 2024.”
It will be the fourth time the Blue Angels have performed in Owensboro.
The 2024 Air Show is scheduled for Sept. 13-15.
“They were here in 2021, and the teams announce their schedules two years in advance for planning purposes,” Ross said. “This shows that they valued their time they got in Owensboro.”
Ross said the Blue Angels are one of the most well-known military jet teams in the world, along with the Thunderbirds, who will be headlining the 2023 show from Sept. 15-17.
“Both teams are wonderful,” Ross said. “We plan the air shows year round, and we’re thrilled to have the Thunderbirds back to headline 2023. The last time they were here was in 2015, so it’s been a little while.”
Ross said the city is planning on making additional announcements for the 2023 show by the end of January, and additional news on the 2024 show can be expected around the end of next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.