The lights on the Glover H. Cary Bridge are expected to be fully restored this week after crews finish repairing damage from a June lightning strike.
Crews from Groves Electrical, of Madisonville, have been working to repair the lights since last week.
“Back (around) June 27-28, we had a couple back-to-back electrical storms,” Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said. The storms were accompanied by heavy rain. “We had a lightning strike that damaged both sides.”
The light system has lightning protection, which “protected the more delicate controls and pieces,” Hancock said. But some lights were damaged.
“Anything has a potential to fail,” he said, “and every system has its limits.”
Groves Electrical, which initially installed the lights on the bridge, already had jobs on its schedule, so it wasn’t able to respond immediately to make repairs.
“It’s a specialized system,” Hancock said.
Doing work on the Glover H. Cary Bridge is time-consuming in terms of planning, because the city has to obtain permission from the state to close parts of the bridge during the work, which includes having a traffic plan, Hancock said.
“They got the western side of the bridge repaired last week,” Hancock said.
Officials anticipate lights on both sides of the bridge will be repaired by the end of the week, Hancock said. The work was not under a warranty because the lights have been installed for several years.
“For construction projects, you will have a one-year warranty,” Hancock said.
The contract also made changes to the lighting system that improved on the original design, Hancock said.
“We have a better functioning system,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
