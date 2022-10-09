It was a retro scene Saturday morning at the Kentucky Wesleyan College Car, Truck & Jeep Show, with classic cars rumbling onto the front lawn as Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B Goode” played over loudspeakers.
By 10:30 a.m., dozens of vintage and contemporary vehicles were on display, from 1920s T-buckets to modern Jeeps, Mustangs and Corvettes — all thoroughly washed, polished and vacuumed.
Such cleanliness was necessary if the vehicles had any chance to please the discerning eyes of judges such as Dave Chrisley, who was inspecting the rides to see which ones were the best in the show.
“I check the wheels, I check the chassis, I’ll be looking up underneath. I check the motors and I check the trunk,” said Chrisley, a member of the Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Club. “We have another person who’s a paint specialist from the Corvette paint shop, and he checks the paint. We have another guy from the Corvette interior lines to inspect the interiors.”
Owensboro resident Barry Bivens and his 1931 Ford Model A are used to such scrutiny.
Bivens had had his truck for about five years, takes it to about three or four car shows a year, and usually wins at least one award, he said.
“Sometimes I get best truck, sometimes it’s best ’49 and under. It’s just depending what classes are offered,” he said.
But for Bivens, his truck means more to him than just a classic vehicle to show off to his friends and other onlookers. He bought it after his dad died.
“I bought it because my dad told me stories all his life about working for Ellis Farms and he drove a 1931 Ford Model-A, and so when he died I wanted to get one,” he said. “I found one in California, and had it shipped here.”
Owensboro resident Mike Roberts has similar sentimental feelings about his 1923 Ford T-Bucket.
“I got this in 2020 following a bout with the COVID. This was a gift to myself,” he said, adding, “I never knew I had so many friends. Whenever I go down the street, I have people waving at me.”
The event included a 50/50 pot, vendors, full concessions and door prizes.
Proceeds of the show, which typically draws about 300 to 400 vehicles, go to Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team.
