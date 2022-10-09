It was a retro scene Saturday morning at the Kentucky Wesleyan College Car, Truck & Jeep Show, with classic cars rumbling onto the front lawn as Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B Goode” played over loudspeakers.

By 10:30 a.m., dozens of vintage and contemporary vehicles were on display, from 1920s T-buckets to modern Jeeps, Mustangs and Corvettes — all thoroughly washed, polished and vacuumed.

