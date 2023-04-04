David Justice had a vision back in 2015, when he created Blue Star Restoration with the backing of Keith Withrow, president of Henry’s Plumbing, Heating and Air.
Jacqueline Bennett, the company’s manager of operations, said Justice wanted to create a company with integrity, honesty and empathy for people who had suffered fire, water, mold or structural damage.”
Those times are tough on families who have suffered damage to their homes, she said.
But in May 2020, in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Justice died at 51.
His obituary says, “He always made sure everyone was happy, and was always incredibly generous.”
Bennett was with the company from the beginning.
Last October, William Bodne, owner of Unique Surfaces Roofing and Contracting, bought Blue Star.
“He was an instant fit,” Bennett said.
Bodne said in an email, “We plan to continue to run operations just like he (Justice) had envisioned. We have also added some things to our business.”
Bennett said the company, which has five employees, works with residential and commercial customers who have had fire, water, mold and structural damage in Daviess and surrounding counties in Kentucky.
“We’re small, but we’re efficient,” she said.
Bennett said Blue Star Restoration also does remodeling projects.
“We can go in and tear out your kitchen or bathroom and put in a new one,” she said. “We do small and larger commercial and residential projects. And we can also build.”
The company is located at 3931 Vincent Station Drive.
Its website — bluestarrest.com — says, the company “offers equipment rental for homeowners, contractors, and the do-it-yourselfers. Our equipment is mostly used to pull moisture from water leaks out of materials such as carpets. Our commercial-grade equipment provides a much quicker drying time. We rent air movers, carpet dryers, and dehumidifiers.”
