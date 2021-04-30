One of the owners of Owensboro hemp processor Bluegrass BioExtracts has filed a motion to countersue one of the hemp farmers currently involved in a class-action lawsuit against the company.
Dr. Gerald Edds, owner and co-founder of Bluegrass BioExtracts, filed a motion to assert a counterclaim in a class-action lawsuit that was filed last year against Bluegrass BioExtracts by a number of hemp producers.
The hemp growers’ lawsuit was first filed last year in U.S. District Court, but that suit was dismissed and a new case was filed in Daviess Circuit Court.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for next month when a judge will rule on whether to allow Edds to proceed with his counterclaim.
The farmers’ class-action suit claims Bluegrass BioExtracts contracted with hemp growers in 2019 to purchase their crops. The suit says Edds and co-founder Bruce Peters agreed to pay a set price for hemp. Other contracts allowed growers to receive 50% of the CBD oil processed by the facility.
The suit says Peters and Edds also told growers Bluegrass BioExtracts could produce THC-free products, but “when this representation was made, Bluegrass BioExtracts did not have that ability and ultimately never did have that ability.”
“These false representations made by defendants Bruce Peters and Gerald Edds to the growers were negligent, wrongful acts, and constituted misconduct by the defendants,” the farmers’ suit says.
In October 2019, Edds and Peters sold the company to Reno, Nevada-based Limited Liability Company DTEC Ventures. In January 2020, Peters and Edds sued DTEC Ventures, saying they hadn’t made any payments to purchase the business.
The case was later settled with Edds and Peters retaining control of the business and facilities. But the contracts BlueGrass BioExtracts entered into with hemp growers were not honored, the farmers’ suit says.
“Contrary to representations and the terms of the signed contract, the defendants did not purchase the industrial hemp floral material that met the terms of the contract,” the suit says. Hemp delivered to the facility was not processed, or delivery of hemp was canceled or “indefinitely delayed,” the suit says.
The farmers are suing on allegations of breach of contract, fraud and negligent misrepresentation.
At issue in Edds’ counterclaim are statements made by Ohio County hemp producer Johnathan Fuller, one of the members of the class action suit, to the media regarding tests done to determine the purity of the hemp.
Edds’ counterclaim says hemp growers were made aware their crop had to be free of “mold, pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals and other contents prohibited by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.”
Edds’ claim says Fuller delivered 3,500 pounds of hemp to Bluegrass BioExtracts, but the hemp tested positive for heavy metals.
“Despite knowing that his hemp biomass contained heavy metals, Fuller gave several interviews to media outlets and organized meetings with others who had a contract with Bluegrass ... communicating to them that Bluegrass falsified Fuller Farms’ lab results,” Edds says in his claim.
“Without any basis, Fuller also claimed that other farmers had the same issues as him, and that Dr. Edds was responsible for these allegedly fraudulent heavy metal test results,” Edds’ countersuit claims.
Edds, an Owensboro cosmetic surgeon, claims he “has suffered a loss of his business revenue at his medical practice,” and suffered a loss to his reputation, the suit claims.
Edds is seeking permission to file the counterclaim and alleges although he was familiar with Fuller’s statements in the media when he filed his initial response to the class-action suit, “he was unaware at the time the complaint was filed that Fuller knew that those statements were false, until Fuller’s deposition in this matter.”
A hearing on Edds’ motion is scheduled for May 25.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.