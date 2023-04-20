Next week’s Bluegrass, Bourbon & Bites event at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum downtown is a test for what Chris Joslin, the Hall’s executive director, hopes will become a major tourism draw.
This month’s event from 6 to 9 a.m. on April 28 will have a mostly regional crowd.
But Joslin sees it as becoming a major event featuring three things that Owensboro is known for — bluegrass, bourbon and barbecue.
He said the idea has been germinating since April 2019 when the Hall of Fame, what’s now Green River Distilling and Ole South Bar-B-Q did a similar event at Louisville’s Frazier History Museum.
“It was educational, and it was fun,” Joslin said. “It was a deep dive into bluegrass, bourbon and barbecue.”
Next week’s event will feature different stations throughout the Hall of Fame, with Green River Distilling offering mixology classes, bourbon tasting, a specialty cocktail and a cash bar.
The Pickin’ Parlor will offer instructions in playing acoustic instruments and Kentucky Shine, a local band that will be playing at ROMP this summer, will perform.
Barry Lanham will lead square dancing in the Hall.
And barbecue will be provided by Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, Homer’s Barbecue of Henderson and Slick Back BBQ in Ohio County.
“It’s a pilot program,” Joslin said. “We hope to learn some things. It’s a concept we can grow. We want feedback from those who attend.
“Travelers are interested in local culture and experiences. And we want to offer that for them.”
Gina McGuinness, the Hall’s hospitality manager, said Bluegrass, Bourbon & Bites will bring in people who have never been to the Hall of Fame, never tried Green River bourbon or sampled barbecue from all three restaurants.
Joslin said attendance is limited to 100 people who are 21 and older.
