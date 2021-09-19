Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is turning into a concert venue.
On Sept. 30, it’s staging “Bluegrass, Bourbon, & Blooms” from 6 to 9 p.m.
Bourbon Revival, a 3-year-old Louisville-based band that fuses bluegrass with classic rock, pop and country, will be playing.
Members are Matt Phelps, guitar and vocals; Jeff Baxter, bass and vocals; Tom Barito, banjo and vocals; and Nathan Livers, mandolin and vocals.
And Green River Distilling Co. will be offering a tasting of its Yellow Banks Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
The distillery created the brand, which uses Owensboro’s original name, last fall.
Fresh by Gene’s will have its food truck there as will Southern Secrets Dessert Food Truck.
Tickets are $15 at https://www.wkbg.org/
Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Laurna Strehl, the Garden’s executive director, said, “We had an event in June. It was so successful that I wanted to do it again.”
She said, “We had more than 300 people. It was a good crowd. It felt like a party but it wasn’t too crowded.”
Strehl said more concerts are coming.
“A lot of musicians have asked to play here,” she said. “I hope to do these more frequently in 2022. Maybe once a month in the warmer months.”
The Sept. 30 show will be at the Garden’s Gazebo.
The Garden recently bought the former WeatherBerry Bed & Breakfast, which was built in 1840, next door.
And Strehl said she wants to see future concerts using the front porch and the back porch as stages.
This will be the first time Green River Distilling has had a tasting at the Garden, she said.
“After I booked Bourbon Revival, I said we have to have bourbon,” Strehl said.
And Green River Distilling agreed to participate, she said.
The show is scheduled to end around 9 p.m.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
