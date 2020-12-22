Looking for last-minute Christmas gifts with a local flavor?
Try the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Green River Distilling Co.
Their gift shops are seeing good business this holiday season, spokeswomen say.
At Green River, Nicole Ebelhar, manager of visitor experience, said, “Sales have been really good since the revival of Green River and especially over the past few weeks as people look to purchase gifts for friends and family.”
She said, “Our biggest sellers have been our Green River pullovers and sweatshirts. Our glassware has also been popular as people look to celebrate the holidays with a glass of bourbon.”
Ebelhar said, “Speaking of bourbon, the newly released Yellow Banks Bourbon has been a top seller as well. This Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey was developed in collaboration with the Kentucky Corn Growers Association with a portion of the profits going to corn research.”
She said, “Our gift shop is currently open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are also offering online ordering for shipping or local curbside pickup at www.green riverdistilling.com/shop/ and www.owensboro distilling.com.”
The distillery is at 10 Distillery Road in northwestern Owensboro.
At the Hall of Fame, 311 W. Second St., Roxanne Tromly, director of operations, said, “We’ve had great success this season with sales from the Hall of Fame Museum Store online.”
She said, “Our best online sellers have been bluegrass gift baskets, Hall of Fame collectors boxed sets, T-shirts, our unique collection of Bluegrass Country Soul Playing Cards, stickers and festival posters.”
Tromly said, “For locals, who would like to do some last-minute shopping, we have several items exclusive to the store that are not available online.”
That, she said, includes premium bourbons, unique jewelry, current issues of Bluegrass Unlimited and a selection of gift baskets at a variety of price points.
Hoodies, T-shirts, southern socks and a full collection of Kentucky and Bluegrass-centric products are also available, Tromly said.
The Hall of Fame is only open on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until after Christmas. The online store is at www.bluegrasshall.org/store/
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
