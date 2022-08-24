Roadways throughout Owensboro and Daviess and McLean counties will see over 300 cyclists participating in the second annual Bluegrass Century bicycle ride on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Organized by Bicycle Owensboro, the ride will offer three routes for riders of all ages and experience. They include a 32-mile route, along with a metric century route for 71 miles and a century route of 102 miles. Each route will include rest stops with food and hydration stations.
All rides start at 8 a.m. and begin and end at Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road.
Jared Revlett, board member of Bicycle Owensboro, said the event returned last year to replace the Bourbon & Bluegrass Century Ride, which took place for several years.
While one of the prime focuses for Bicycle Owensboro is to organize the ride, Revlett said the mission is to “hyperfocus” on building the cycling community through different initiatives such as weekly group bike rides on Monday and Saturday.
“We’re working on creating that welcoming community to riders of all experience levels to get involved,” he said.
Revlett said the metric century and century routes will include a “King of the Mountain” and “Queen of the Mountain” competition to see who can climb up the highest point in McLean County the fastest.
Additionally, Revlett said there will be dedicated photo ops available on every route by means of “vintage, decorative couches” that have been popular with riders in the past.
Revlett said one of the main accomplishments for this year’s event was to be included as part of the Kentucky Cycling Challenge — a five-ride event that occurs throughout the state and is organized by Bike Walk Kentucky to promote cycling across the commonwealth and supports local cycling events.
Other rides that are part of the challenge this year include events in London, Georgetown, Alexandria and Middlesboro.
Revlett said the Bourbon & Bluegrass Century Ride was part of the challenge in the past.
The inclusion of being part of this year’s challenge has seen an increase in registration for the Bluegrass Century ride, with participants coming from more than 10 states, including Florida, and one registrant from the United Kingdom.
“(This) is huge,” Revlett said. “...It’s important to us to bring folks here to Owensboro. All of the other rides are in central and northern Kentucky, so we wanted one that kind of brings people towards this community.”
The ride will benefit the Young Life of Owensboro nonprofit, which focuses on building mentoring relationships with both middle and high school students in the area.
Last year, Revlett said Bicycle Owensboro was able to donate $13,700 to the organization from funds generated by the ride.
Packet pickup for those who registered online and walk-up registration will be available from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Crosspointe Baptist Church.
Riders under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and must sign a minor registration form.
