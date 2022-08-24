Roadways throughout Owensboro and Daviess and McLean counties will see over 300 cyclists participating in the second annual Bluegrass Century bicycle ride on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Organized by Bicycle Owensboro, the ride will offer three routes for riders of all ages and experience. They include a 32-mile route, along with a metric century route for 71 miles and a century route of 102 miles. Each route will include rest stops with food and hydration stations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.