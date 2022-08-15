Bluegrass Community Theatre has announced its lineup for its fourth season.
The organization, established by founder and president Grae Greer in 2018 as a children’s theatre company, will stage three shows that will involve children and adults.
The winter production will beBCT’s version of “A Christmas Carol,” which will be directed by Greer’s mother, Carolyn Greer, who also serves as the theatre director at Owensboro High School and director of the school’s The Rose Curtain Players.
“ ‘A Christmas Carol’ is a show that we had done two seasons ago that I had adapted to be more Owensboro-friendly,” Greer said. “We made a lot of jokes about the traffic of (Kentucky Highway) 54 and things like that. But we’ve kind of revamped it to fit more of this post-pandemic world a little bit more.”
Greer said the show is gender-neutral, with auditions in October.
“Anybody can play any role,” she said. “I’m really excited to see how that’s going to turn out.”
Greer will direct the show “Stargirl” in the spring of 2023, which is based on the New York Times bestselling young adult novel by Jerry Spinelli.
The show, which consists predominantly of children, was to be part of the 2020 season but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, feedback and requests from the kids motivated Greer put it back on the list.
“It’s been in high demand …,” she said. “It’s very cute, it’s very fun. …It’s all about embracing differences and figuring out how to communicate those and finding friendship.”
More from this section
“Matilda the Musical,” based on the 1988 Roald Dahl children’s novel, will conclude the lineup in the summer. Abby Clayton and Erin Morris will take on the roles of music director and choreographer, respectively, while the “surprise director” has yet to be announced.
Greer thought having the show occur shortly after the Netflix adaptation that comes out in December was the “perfect timing to do it.”
Additionally, six staged readings will be announced in the coming weeks that will be shown both in-person and broadcast over Zoom for those who are supporters of BCT but may not be able to travel to the area.
“What I would like to see happen is that one of the staged readings goes super well, that we turn it into a full production on stage in the season,” Greer said. “That’s kind of the goal; to just kind of feel it out and see what people are comfortable with.”
Other plans for the season include both a fall break and summer break camp, which Greer said has not been offered since its first season.
Clayton has also been hired by BCT to teach private voice lessons.
“We’re just kind of expanding in terms of education and not just the performing aspect of it,” Greer said.
Official dates for auditions and shows, along with locations of the productions and events, will be announced through BCT’s Facebook page at facebook.com/bluegrassctheatre.
