Kentucky Fried Pickin’, a locally organized jam session among bluegrass musicians, returns this week at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
The event kicks off Thursday and will last through Saturday, with some musicians playing almost non-stop, according to organizer and Kings Highway mandolin player Mark Hargis.
Weekend festivities are free, though many musicians do check into the hotel. They prop their doors open and invite others to join them in jam sessions sometimes lasting until 4:30 a.m., he said.
There will also be a stage set up outside in the courtyard behind the hotel to allow for safe playing and physical distancing. Bands will be performing throughout the weekend, and any and all are welcome to stroll up from the Riverfront to check out the festivities, Hargis said.
“We are expecting a big crowd,” he said. “We have a lot of rooms sold, and we are still going to practice COVID-19 procedures, which is one of the reasons we are doing a lot of outside playing.”
It’s been a year or more since some people have played or jammed with their friends, Hargis said, and he hopes that this event will get everyone “back in the swing of things.”
“This will hopefully loosen things back up and get the COVID behind us,” he said.
Kristy Whiteside, another organizer for the event, said there will also be a hat contest on Saturday, or any and all who attend should bring their finest headwear.
In the past, the event has garnered interest from 13 states and the Netherlands, and Whiteside is hopeful it will have the same popularity this year.
“After everybody has been stuck at home this past year, I can tell people are just hungry for an event like this,” she said. “It’s a free event, so it’ll be a good time to get out of the house and come enjoy a beautiful day with good music.”
There will be music shops set up in the lobby selling strings and other items for musicians should they need them during the jam weekend. Representatives from Ohio County Tourism will also be set up in the lobby to provide information about Bill Monroe’s homeplace and museum in Rosine.
Burger Theory, the Holiday Inn restaurant, is also making some bluegrass-themed specialty items for attendees to enjoy, like the Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Wings and a Big Mon Burger, named for Monroe’s nickname, “Big Mon.”
Kentucky Fried Pickin’ began locally in 2017 after a Louisville promoter of the “Itchin’ To Pick Bluegrass Jam” decided to discontinue the event. It came to Owensboro at that time and had a successful few years before the pandemic forced organizers to cancel it last year.
Hargis said he was allowed to pick it up if he changed the name, so he consulted with the Holiday Inn and was able to market it into a bluegrass event.
“We hope people just stroll over and take a listen, or bring their instruments to jam,” he said, adding that the event is free except for restaurant food. “We are encouraging those from out of town to visit local tourism, and just spend a good weekend in Owensboro.”
For more information about this event, visit its Facebook page @Kentucky-Fried-Pickin’.
