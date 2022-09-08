The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum welcomed the debut of “Daviess County Day at the Hall of Fame” on Wednesday, an initiative to draw local bluegrass aficionados and general music fans to the facility.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Wednesday through the end of the year, offers free admission to the museum for residents of Daviess County, who must present a valid Daviess County identification.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.