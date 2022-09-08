The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum welcomed the debut of “Daviess County Day at the Hall of Fame” on Wednesday, an initiative to draw local bluegrass aficionados and general music fans to the facility.
The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Wednesday through the end of the year, offers free admission to the museum for residents of Daviess County, who must present a valid Daviess County identification.
Visitors can come and explore the history of bluegrass music through a number of exhibits while also being able to enjoy live bluegrass music from noon to 1 p.m. on the Owensboro Health Lobby Stage, play an instrument from the Pickin’ Parlor or take a look at the facility’s Woodward Theatre.
“The objective of (the event) really is to build some hometown pride and kind of win the hearts of people right here in our own community,” said Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame.
Joslin also wanted to make it easy for people who may have hectic schedules and haven’t been able to make it out before to visit the facility, while also drawing in some new faces.
Ann Crabtree has lived in Owensboro for over 30 years, and while she knew about the museum prior to Wednesday, she was never able to find the time to make it down to see what the museum is all about.
Crabtree was joined by Owensboro’s Josh Melton, who suggested the visit.
“I’ve just never been here, and with (Josh) talking about it being ‘Daviess County Day,’ we thought it was a good opportunity to get out and check out the museum,” she said. “...I didn’t really realize what all it had to offer.”
Crabtree said while she does not know a whole lot about bluegrass, she particularly enjoyed taking a look at the International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame inductees’ plaques on the second floor — a lineup filled with stars that includes Bill Monroe, Earl Scruggs and Del McCoury.
Melton had visited the museum once or twice before, and he thinks the initiative is ideal for those that may not get a chance to have the opportunity regularly.
More from this section
“This is a really good time to spend (the day), especially out of the house and stuff,” he said. “It’s a free event, people (with) low income … (can) come out here and enjoy (it).”
Melton said bluegrass music is common in his family — his uncle played the banjo and guitar while his mother also had experience with playing banjo and piano — and he enjoyed seeing and learning more about the genre.
“This is something I really like doing,” he said.
Crabtree said her first visit had been a positive experience.
“(It’s been) really good,” she said. “Everybody here’s been wonderful (and has given) a lot of good advice.”
Joslin feels good being able to be part of a person’s first-time experience.
“(We) had a young lady that came in earlier today from Daviess County, never been here but was curious about the Hall of Fame,” he said. “Today was her birthday and her day off; and she wanted to come here. I think that’s great, because we were able to celebrate that with her ….”
Joslin and Larry Wahnsiedler, a volunteer at the facility, believe the event and facility is ideal for people who enjoy music, regardless of genre.
“This museum is wonderful, (and) I think this event is a good idea,” Wahnsiedler said. “It should be for anybody — music is music.”
“If you’re just a fan of good music,” Joslin said, “I do think that this is a place for you.”
