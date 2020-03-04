The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will be hosting one of Pete “Dr. Banjo” Wernick’s Bluegrass Jamming Classes this spring.
Wernick, a founding member of Hot Rize, started his bluegrass camps more than 40 years ago.
He later branched out into his Wernick Method jam classes, which are taught by musicians who are certified by him.
The Owensboro classes will be taught by Chris Armstrong, who also teaches in the Hall of Fame’s Saturday Music Lessons.
He’s been performing and teaching music for more than 15 years.
Armstrong plays guitar, banjo, mandolin and bass.
Carly Smith, marketing director for the Hall of Fame, said, “Hosting a jam class at the Hall of Fame enhances our music education initiatives. Jamming is the essence of bluegrass music, and this class helps make the leap to jamming with other musicians.”
She added, “Chris is a fantastic instructor for musicians of all skill levels.”
The classes are scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on every Sunday between April 5 and May 31, with the exception of May 24, at the Hall of Fame.
Tuition is $195, but there’s a $10 discount until Thursday.
A news release says $50 is due at signing and the rest at the first session.
It says that all bluegrass instruments are welcome and jamming experience isn’t necessary.
But participants must be able to tune their instruments and change smoothly between G, C, D and A chords.
To register, go to https://letspick.org/class-pages/ca-2020-04/ or email office@letspick.org
Wernick’s Jam Camp was here in 2018 and 2016.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
