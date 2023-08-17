Between 400 and 500 cars, trucks, Jeeps, rat rods and motorcycles from 12 to 14 states are expected in town this weekend for the Bluegrass Legends Experience at the Sportscenter and Moreland Park.

It’s a successor to the Street Legends car show that ran for 16 years at Diamond Lake Resort.

