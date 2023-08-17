Between 400 and 500 cars, trucks, Jeeps, rat rods and motorcycles from 12 to 14 states are expected in town this weekend for the Bluegrass Legends Experience at the Sportscenter and Moreland Park.
It’s a successor to the Street Legends car show that ran for 16 years at Diamond Lake Resort.
Jimmy Allyn, co-organizer of the event, said it’s already been so successful that it’s guaranteed to return next year.
The big attraction this year will be “East Bound and Down,” a tribute to the “Smokey and The Bandit” movies.
Actors portraying the characters created by Burt Reynolds (Bandit), Jackie Gleason (Sheriff Buford T. Justice) and Mike Henry (Junior Justice) will sign autographs and pose for photos with fans.
And a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am, a replica of the one Bandit drove in the movie, will be on display.
Snowman’s Run, which raises money for the Wounded Warriors project, will bring a 1974 Kenworth truck, which Allyn said is an exact replica of the one Jerry Reed (The Snowman) drove in the movie, to town.
He said Seidina Reed, Jerry Reed’s daughter who is a singer in her own right, will be riding in the truck and talking with fans.
The original “Smoky and The Bandit” movie was a surprise hit of 1977.
Made for $4.3 million, it took in more than $300 million worldwide.
And it was followed by six sequels.
Allyn said the truck will lead the Trans Am and police car in a parade down Frederica Street from Smothers Park to Moreland Park at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Cars, East Bound and Down and Snowman’s Run will be at the Sportscenter until 8 p.m. that day
And they’ll all be there from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Live music will be in the park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
There’s an open-air worship service in the park at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The cars will be at Friday After 5 Friday night, parked around the convention center.
Allyn said 27 food trucks will be selling food at the Bluegrass Legends Experience.
Awards will be presented to the top show vehicles at 1 p.m. Sunday inside the Sportscenter.
Allyn said Snowman’s Run is being accompanied by 35 to 50 vehicles.
They will all leave Monday morning, he said.
Part of the money raised by souvenir sales will go to the Wounded Warrior Project and part to the local Veterans Empowered Together organization, Allyn said.
