The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum started its spring Saturday music lessons on Feb. 8.
But the registration period has been extended until Feb. 21.
So, there’s still time to sign up to learn to play guitar, fiddle, mandolin or banjo.
“We want to make it easy to get involved and learn to play an instrument,” Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said recently. “So, we have designed our Saturday lessons program with that in mind.”
He said the classes are for “students, adults, beginners and intermediate players and are especially designed for those who have never played an instrument before. If you want to learn, have fun, and meet some great people in the process, our Saturday lessons program is for you.”
Classes are for anyone age 6 and up.
The $90 registration fee includes an instrument on loan, ROMP tickets and a T-shirt.
Each additional family member is $50.
Classes will be on Feb. 22, March 7, March 21, April 4, April 18, May 2, May 16, May 30, June 13 and June 27.
The session ends during ROMP when the students perform as the Kentucky AllStars.
Grants from the Micheal E. Horn Family Foundation and the Lester E. Yeager Charitable Trust keep the price of the lessons down.
Classes are at the Hall of Fame, Second and Frederica streets, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. — depending on the instrument.
The Beginner classes for each instrument are for newcomers.
Intermediate classes are for students who have completed two semesters in the program.
There are also Bluegrass Band classes to teach musicians and singers to perform together in bands.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.