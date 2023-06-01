On Wednesday, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum launched its “one-of-a-kind” pop-up shop in honor of Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings.

The shop, which is a collaborative effort between the museum and Strings’ merchandise team, includes a number of features such as five different adult T-shirt selections, one youth T-shirt design, vinyl records, CDs, stickers and additional apparel such as blankets and hats.

