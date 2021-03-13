The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is moving its Saturday Music Lessons back to in-person classes on April 3.
Last year, when the coronavirus pandemic hit Owensboro, the lessons went online.
“It is good to be doing lessons again in person,” Randy Lanham, the Hall of Fame’s education director, said last week. “But unfortunately, we are not doing beginner lessons. But I hope we are about to get back to that soon.”
Only band lessons are being offered this spring.
Lanham said, “Everyone will have their music emailed to them ahead of time and we will still spread out and wear masks. We will do all the instruments together as a band class, so everyone will need to have basic knowledge of their instrument.”
He said, “We are offering three levels (of band classes) so that folks can choose what they feel comfortable with — beginner, intermediate and advanced.”
Lanham said, “When COVID hit and we started doing video lessons in place of in-person, it was not the same because students can’t ask a video a question and we teachers can’t watch them to tell them what they may be doing wrong or how to improve.”
He said, “So getting back together will be great for everyone. Plus, there is something special about playing with other musicians. It truly feels like you are in a band jamming together.”
Classes begin April 3 and run every other Saturday until June 26.
The cost is $75.
Students have to be able to tune their own instruments, have basic knowledge of playing their instrument and be able to read and play with tab and chord charts on their own.
Each class is limited to 25 students.
Beginner band class is for advanced beginners and intermediate musicians who play guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo or bass and already know the basics of their instrument.
If they play the fiddle or mandolin, they must know how to read simple tablature.
If they play guitar, banjo, or bass, they must know chords G, C, D and A.
Student must have their own instruments.
Email Lanham for questions about the classes at highhopesmusic@hotmail.com.
Only students will be allowed in the lesson room unless the student is a minor, then one parent or guardian may be present.
To register, go to bluegrasshall.org/education/saturday-lessons/
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
