Live bluegrass music returns to the Owensboro riverfront on Saturday.
Ben Skiadas, whose family owns the Lure Seafood & Grille and Famous Bistro downtown, is working with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum to present a mini-bluegrass festival with four bands in the Good Time Tent at St. Ann Street and Veterans Boulevard from 3 p.m. to midnight.
Wristband are $10 and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Hall of Fame, he said.
Skiadas said, “I’m trying to partner with the Hall of Fame to safely provide something we’ve all been missing this year.”
He said the wristbands “will get you a seat at a table.”
There’s no dancing and crowding around the stage, Skiadas said.
“If the weather is good and we can open the sidewalls of the tent, we can handle 150 people,” he said. “If we have to close the sidewalls, we can handle around 100.”
The National Weather Service in Paducah says Saturday should see “a slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.”
Carly Smith, marketing director for the Hall of Fame, said Chris Joslin, the executive director, worked with Skiadas to bring Hancock and Shouse to town.
Arthur Hancock was formerly with The Wooks and Chris Shouse with the 23 String Band, both of which have performed in Owensboro in the past.
“Ben is being very generous,” Smith said. “He shouldn’t have any problem filling the tent. We’re happy to help him.”
Also in the lineup are Hot Brown Smackdown, a Louisville-based band that describes its music as “bluegrass/rock/jamgrass with intermittent bursts of funk.”
Two local bands — The Gaslight Boys and Kentucky Shine — are also scheduled to perform.
Skiadas said downtown is starting to look busy again, especially since the new lights on the Glover H. Cary Bridge have been turned on.
“People have been coming downtown a lot,” he said. “They’ve been cooped up so long without options. The park has been full most nights and people are out walking.”
Skiadas said, “We’re trying to accommodate people and be creative. And we’re making this as safe as we can.”
