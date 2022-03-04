In 1991, visionaries at the International Bluegrass Music Association, which was then based in Owensboro, and city officials visualized a day when Owensboro would be a national center for bluegrass music, with recording studios, booking agencies and performers relocating here.
None of that vision has turned into reality.
But Paul Schiminger, executive director of the IBMA from 2015 to 2021, said this week, “There’s a world of difference between Owensboro now and Owensboro then. You have a place now that people will want to relocate their families too. That’s changed the game completely.”
He’s working with Owensboro’s Bluegrass Music Capital of the World Task Force to try to make that vision of long ago a reality.
“Owensboro is at a completely different level today with all the restaurants and shops downtown,” Schiminger said. “People can see the energy level there. People who haven’t been to Owensboro will not imagine that all that is there.”
David Johnson, a former city commissioner, is chairman of the nine-member task force.
“We’ve had five meetings and hired an economic connector (Schiminger) to seek out and create economic opportunities,” Johnson said. “He will be like an economic liaison.”
“It’s exciting that Owensboro has recognized that it is the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World with Bill Monroe’s boyhood home nearby, the IBMA was founded there and the Hall of Fame is there,” Schiminger said.
Mike Simpson of Bowling Green, the current IBMA board chairman and a former chairman of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s board, is paying for Schiminger’s work with the task force, Johnson said.
“It’s been a good start,” Johnson said. “We hope to eventually make this a full-time position. Paul’s getting us started.
“We want to do this right.”
The Hall of Fame has spent four decades developing the brand for Owensboro, Johnson said.
And it now publishes Bluegrass Unlimited, a magazine that is considered to be the Bible of bluegrass music.
Work with Ohio County
“We want a strong partnership with Ohio County to promote this regionally,” Johnson said. “It will benefit both of us.”
In November 2020, Andrew Davis, a marketing specialist who works with business leaders on “how to grow their businesses, transform their cities and leave their legacy,” advised local leaders to promote the community as the capital of something.
In his book “Town Inc.,” he wrote that he noticed that the boomtowns had “one amazing shared attribute, they all stake their claim as a ‘capital of the world.’ ”
Davis said, “Towns without a claim fare worse than those with a claim.”
Johnson said the task force wants to reconnect with Davis for guidance.
“We’ve come a long way since November 2020,” he said. “We want to go slow and do this wisely. All of our members are very passionate about this.”
Schiminger said, “We’re in the very early stages of talking to businesses and events that might want to move (to Owensboro). We have to generate the energy. It’s a great place. I think people will flock there once they know about it.”
In 1991, the IBMA, which has since moved to Nashville, created a golf tournament in Owensboro. Bluegrass professionals could golf with locals who would talk about opportunities in the city.
But there was never any real push to make the early dreams come true until 2010, when then-Mayor Ron Payne began pushing for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
That year, the Hall of Fame began looking into incentives to help musicians move to Owensboro.
They looked at Paducah’s nationally known Artist Relocation Program as a possible model.
But nothing happened with that.
“Nothing is off the table,” Johnson said. “Paul knows what’s been tried other places, what’s failed and why it failed. We’re excited to have him on board. It was a big win getting him.
“We have a 100 ideas now. We just have to filter them.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
