Last year, Mayor Tom Watson proclaimed Owensboro to be the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
And he appointed a nine-member Bluegrass Music Capital of the World Task Force to find ways to tie bluegrass music into economic development.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Watson will announce that private funding has been secured to hire a full-time director for the task force.
Paul Schiminger, who was executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Association from 2015 to 2021, is serving as a part-time advisor to the task force and will continue in that capacity until a director is hired, David Johnson, task force chairman, said Tuesday.
“We’re going to take the next month or so to hammer out a job description and make sure we agree on what we want,” Johnson said.
The new director will work on economic development that’s tied to bluegrass.
Johnson said he’s hoping that someone can be hired in the next six to eight weeks.
Earlier this month, the City Utility Commission gave its approval to putting a logo on the water tower on Frederica Street, welcoming visitors to the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
The logo on the tower will feature a banjo with a globe inside and will say “Owensboro — Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
“That was a big win for us,” Johnson said. “The mayor and Candance (Castlen Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce) and the OMU board really worked on that.
“It’s going to be really nice to have.”
The tower logo is expected to be completed around the end of the month.
