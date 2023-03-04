BlueOval SK on national radar, part of ‘EV revolution"

Something big is happening in Glendale and this time, the federal government took notice.
In a trip to tour Ford’s and SK On’s joint venture that is BlueOval SK Battery Park, the $5 billion investment that played host to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
“Back when I was mayor, it was a pretty big deal if we had a $1 million investment coming our way,” he said during a press conference following his visit directing his comments to Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory and Hardin County Judge-Executive Keith Taul. “So to have a multi-billion dollar investment is a real feather in your cap.”
In his visit, Buttigieg was able to see the construction of the first of two 4 million-square-foot plants that will build batteries for Ford and Lincoln’s next generation of electric vehicles bringing with it 5,000 jobs.
“I know (a project of this size) creates a lot of challenges, too,” he said again addressing Gregory and Taul. “We want to be supportive in every way as you rise to meet those challenges.”
Calling the project “uniquely significant,” Kentucky Secretary of Economic Development Jeff Noel said it was transforming an industry and the state is proud to be home to it.
“The collaborative process is the reason we are standing here today,” he said. “Great local leaders, great state leaders, great people who have a workforce that have the reputation for which the company said we can invest here and find the kind of folks we need.”
Buttigieg said Kentucky will play a major part of President Joe Biden’s vision
“EV companies are choosing to build in America largely because of President Biden’s vision,” he said. “They’re choosing to build in Kentucky in large part because of Gov. (Andy) Beshear’s vision. And ultimately they are betting over $5 billion of their funds to build here because of their trust in what the American worker can do and that is a very good thing.”
Before the news conference, Buttigieg met with Gregory, Taul, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College President and CEO Juston Pate and members of Ford’s and SK On’s leadership to hear from them about the unique partnership they have formed.
“Something as big and ambitious as this multi-billion dollar investment, transforming the community and powering the future economy and the country, that requires a lot of collaboration,” he said in an interview with The News-Enterprise. “It doesn’t just happen because one company, one party or one level of government says they want them to do it.
“What I love seeing here is collaboration across state, county, federal lines, across party lines, about making sure there’s the right kind of infrastructure investments, and across that public-private divide, too,” he added. “That really positions a community to compete and succeed.”
Buttigieg said the partnerships will be necessary moving forward as the community attempts to accomplish something that hasn’t been done to this magnitude in American manufacturing.
“This is new territory,” he said. “We’re trying to do things that have not been done before. It’s going to require that kind of innovative model and a lot of partnerships on the human capital side. We’re pushing the boundaries of the production capacity of the United States here on everything from raw materials to skilled labor, and all of us have to be ready to gear up for that.”
More from this section
Pate said afterwards it was a great opportunity for Hardin County leaders to take local problems to someone like Buttigieg who can influence national policy.
“Mayor Gregory and Judge Taul did a great job of giving the lay of the land, just getting prepared,” he said. “Any time we get a chance to provide that perspective to people who are in positions to set broad based policy, the more exposure they can have to local impact of policy, I think the better.”
Pate said Buttigieg also took the opportunity to tell the group that the Biden administration is behind what he called the “EV revolution.”
“He was making it clear that the Biden Administration wants to invest in EV, wants to invest in the infrastructure to support EV, such as charging stations across America,” he said.
Gregory said he appreciated the opportunity to talk with Buttigieg and called the meeting “very productive.”
“We talked to him about some of the challenges with infrastructure, transportation and housing. Everything we’ve been working on and planning for the last year and a half to two years,” he said. “I also told him it’s something previous administrations to mine have been working on as well because that site’s been in the process for 20 years, and we knew it wasn’t a matter of if but when something occurred down there.
“We’re in a pretty good situation here,” he added. “If nothing else, it’s great to see that on different levels other than the local level, that we have support and people that care and want it to be a success.”
Hardin County Judge-Executive Keith Taul said although he’s only been on the job for two months, he has seen those partnerships at work and hopes to continue building on them.
“It was just a good room to be in because we were all talking about moving ahead,” he said, acknowledging the group also will have to work through challenges.
Some of those concerns were sewer and water infrastructure, road improvement, along with emergency services.
That could include a full-time fire department in Glendale, Taul said.
“We’re going to have to look real strongly at it,” he said, saying an advisory board is being assembled to look at that and other decisions. “A part of that is Glendale and that’s the one that is looming right here in front of us. … We’ll be studying that very strongly in the next months.”
While Taul said financial support at the state and federal level seems to be available for possible projects, county leadership must first decide what those projects need to be.
“I’ve been talking with our state legislators … about some of those things,” he said. “I’m trying to put some numbers on some of these projects and trying to figure out how regional do we need to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.